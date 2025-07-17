Week-long 35th Hong Kong Book Fair opens

Xinhua) 10:27, July 17, 2025

HONG KONG, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The week-long 35th Hong Kong Book Fair, organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), commenced on Wednesday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, featuring over 40 Chinese mainland publishing houses presenting nearly 20,000 titles.

This year's Chinese Mainland Pavilion spotlights Southwest China's Sichuan, the home of pandas, as the thematic province, weaving together its rich traditions of tea, opera, embroidery, and cuisine.

A special section commemorates the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Additionally, a culinary exhibit celebrates the elegance of royal tea ceremonies.

A panda-themed event, which also opened on Wednesday, presents 55 paintings created by children from the HKSAR, Macao SAR, and the Chinese mainland. These artworks creatively blend pandas with urban landscapes and cultural symbols, including the Great Wall and the Forbidden City.

Prominent exhibitors such as Joint Publishing and the Commercial Press (H.K.) Ltd. occupy more than 200 booths, showcasing nearly 1,000 new books and cultural products across various genres.

HKTDC Chairman Frederick Ma noted that the fair, which began in 1990, has evolved into a significant cultural event in Asia, fostering a love for reading and encouraging cultural exchanges.

Running until July 22, the fair, themed "Food Culture · Future Living," features over 620 cultural activities and coincides with the HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and the HKTDC World of Snacks.

