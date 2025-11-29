Chinese writers debut at Slovenia's premier book fair

Xinhua) 10:57, November 29, 2025

LJUBLJANA, Nov. 28 (Xinhua)-- A Chinese literary delegation took part in the 41st Slovenian Book Fair on Friday, marking the first time Chinese writers have joined the country's largest annual book event.

The delegation was led by Hu Bangsheng, Member of the Secretariat of the China Writers Association, and included five young Chinese authors known for their popular online novels - Su Dongning, Gao Dingwen, Huang Wei, Liu Qingxian and Liao Qunshi. During the event, the writers spoke to the audience and read excerpts from their works in Chinese.

"This is a great opportunity for us to learn how literature is developing in Slovenia and what Slovenian readers are interested in," Su Dongning told Xinhua on the sidelines of the fair. "We would like to explore possibilities for broader cooperation between Chinese and Slovenian publishers."

Su, a neurologist by profession, began writing at age 13 and has published more than 10 online novels. Two of her works have already been translated - one into Indonesian and another into English - and one has been adapted into a TV series.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Hu said he hoped the visit would help promote deeper cultural and intellectual exchanges between the two countries. He noted that he was impressed by both the large number of visitors and the vibrant community of Slovenian writers, especially given the country's relatively small population.

The Chinese writers held a public round-table discussion and met with members of the Slovenian Writers' Association.

Slovenia has a population of about 2.1 million, and more than 50,000 visitors were expected to attend the seven-day book fair, which concludes on Sunday. This year's fair features 114 publishers and booksellers, offering around 300 events, including book launches and discussions with authors.

Marij Cuk, head of the Slovenian Writers' Association, told Xinhua that connections with Chinese writers are valuable because they "allow us to discover different worlds, different expressions, different people."

Literature, he said, is rooted in language - whether Chinese, Slovenian, or any other - and "every book, every verse, every metaphor helps us understand each other better."

Slovenian writer Dusan Merc, who presented his works in China in 2023, said strengthening ties with China serves Slovenia's broader interests. "We live in a multilateral world, so enhancing connections with China is in Slovenia's national interest," he said.

