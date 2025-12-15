China-themed book exhibition held in Bucharest

Xinhua) 09:51, December 15, 2025

Former Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila speaks during the opening ceremony of the 4th edition of the Buchina Book Fair at the China Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, Dec. 13, 2025. Buchina is a book fair dedicated to Chinese literature, culture and art. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

BUCHAREST, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- The fourth "BUCHINA" Chinese Book and Culture Exhibition was held on Saturday to showcase a wide range of China-themed books and cultural activities.

The one-day exhibition featured publications on politics and economics, culture and history, literature and Chinese language learning, reflecting the expanding cultural exchanges between China and Romania.

At the opening ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Romania Chen Feng said the two countries have built long-standing cooperation in the publishing sector, particularly in two-way translations. He said high-quality works on history, literature, the arts and social sciences have deepened mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Viorica Dancila, former Romanian prime minister and current president of the Romanian-Chinese Houses, highlighted the importance of cultural exchanges, saying that books can transcend language barriers and distance, serving as a bridge between the two peoples.

"It is very important to translate Chinese literature and politics so that more people can understand the value of Chinese policies, culture, traditions and civilization," he said, adding that Chinese culture "opens a whole new window on the world."

Alongside books, the fair includes cultural experience areas and children's activities such as calligraphy, tea ceremonies, hands-on creative workshops and Luban lock puzzles.

Hosted by the Bucharest Chinese Cultural Center, the exhibition aims to further strengthen cultural ties between China and Romania.

A visitor takes pictures of Chinese traditional calligraphy during the opening day of the 4th edition of the Buchina Book Fair at the China Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, Dec. 13, 2025. Buchina is a book fair dedicated to Chinese literature, culture and art. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Guests try Chinese traditional calligraphy during the opening day of the 4th edition of the Buchina Book Fair at the China Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, Dec. 13, 2025. Buchina is a book fair dedicated to Chinese literature, culture and art. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Chen Feng, Chinese ambassador to Romania, speaks during the opening ceremony of the 4th edition of the Buchina Book Fair at the China Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, Dec. 13, 2025. Buchina is a book fair dedicated to Chinese literature, culture and art. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)