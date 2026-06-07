In pics: Longshui Lake in Dazu District of China's Chongqing

(Xinhua) 19:56, June 07, 2026

An egret perches in a tree on an island of Longshui Lake in Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

An egret flies among trees on an island of Longshui Lake in Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

An adult agret and chicks are seen on an island of Longshui Lake in Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

An egret carries a branch for nest building on an island of Longshui Lake in Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

An egret is seen on an island of Longshui Lake in Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

A black-crowned night heron forages on Longshui Lake in Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

A pair of egrets interact among the trees on an island of Longshui Lake in Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Several herons rest among trees on an island of Longshui Lake in Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

This aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows a view of Longshui Lake in Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Guo Xu/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows a view of Longshui Lake in Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Guo Xu/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows a view of Longshui Lake in Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Guo Xu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows a view of Longshui Lake in Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)