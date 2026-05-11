Old building renovated into public tea house in Chongqing, SW China
People enjoy their leisure time at a tea house in Chongqing, southwest China, May 10, 2026. Originally built in the 1950s as a workers' cinema of a local machinery factory in Chongqing, the building has been renovated into a public tea house called Jiangling tea house now, integrating dining, leisure, and cultural creativity, favored by both local citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
People line up to buy tea drinks at a tea house in Chongqing, southwest China, May 10, 2026. Originally built in the 1950s as a workers' cinema of a local machinery factory in Chongqing, the building has been renovated into a public tea house called Jiangling tea house now, integrating dining, leisure, and cultural creativity, favored by both local citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
An artist performs Peking Opera at a tea house in Chongqing, southwest China, May 10, 2026. Originally built in the 1950s as a workers' cinema of a local machinery factory in Chongqing, the building has been renovated into a public tea house called Jiangling tea house now, integrating dining, leisure, and cultural creativity, favored by both local citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
People watch performance at a tea house in Chongqing, southwest China, May 10, 2026. Originally built in the 1950s as a workers' cinema of a local machinery factory in Chongqing, the building has been renovated into a public tea house called Jiangling tea house now, integrating dining, leisure, and cultural creativity, favored by both local citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Artists perform Peking Opera at a tea house in Chongqing, southwest China, May 10, 2026. Originally built in the 1950s as a workers' cinema of a local machinery factory in Chongqing, the building has been renovated into a public tea house called Jiangling tea house now, integrating dining, leisure, and cultural creativity, favored by both local citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
People enjoy their leisure time at a tea house in Chongqing, southwest China, May 10, 2026. Originally built in the 1950s as a workers' cinema of a local machinery factory in Chongqing, the building has been renovated into a public tea house called Jiangling tea house now, integrating dining, leisure, and cultural creativity, favored by both local citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
People enjoy their leisure time at a tea house in Chongqing, southwest China, May 10, 2026. Originally built in the 1950s as a workers' cinema of a local machinery factory in Chongqing, the building has been renovated into a public tea house called Jiangling tea house now, integrating dining, leisure, and cultural creativity, favored by both local citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Artists perform Peking Opera at a tea house in Chongqing, southwest China, May 10, 2026. Originally built in the 1950s as a workers' cinema of a local machinery factory in Chongqing, the building has been renovated into a public tea house called Jiangling tea house now, integrating dining, leisure, and cultural creativity, favored by both local citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
An artist performs Peking Opera at a tea house in Chongqing, southwest China, May 10, 2026. Originally built in the 1950s as a workers' cinema of a local machinery factory in Chongqing, the building has been renovated into a public tea house called Jiangling tea house now, integrating dining, leisure, and cultural creativity, favored by both local citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
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