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Scenery of Yudaihe park in China's Chongqing
(Xinhua) 13:12, April 13, 2026
An aerial drone photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaihe park in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaihe park in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Children enjoy their leisure time at Yudaihe park in southwest China's Chongqing, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Children enjoy their leisure time at Yudaihe park in southwest China's Chongqing, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
People enjoy their leisure time at Yudaihe park in southwest China's Chongqing, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
People enjoy their leisure time at Yudaihe park in southwest China's Chongqing, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)
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