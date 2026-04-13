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Scenery of Yudaihe park in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 13:12, April 13, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaihe park in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaihe park in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Children enjoy their leisure time at Yudaihe park in southwest China's Chongqing, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Children enjoy their leisure time at Yudaihe park in southwest China's Chongqing, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

People enjoy their leisure time at Yudaihe park in southwest China's Chongqing, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

People enjoy their leisure time at Yudaihe park in southwest China's Chongqing, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)