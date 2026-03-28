Tea gardens enter peak picking season in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:35, March 28, 2026

Farmers pick tea leaves in Rongchang District, southwest China's Chongqing, on March 27, 2026. The tea industry is a local specialty agricultural industry in Rongchang, and the planting area covers 43,000 mu (about 2866.67 hectares). As the weather warms up, tea gardens enter the peak picking season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A drone photo taken on March 27, 2026 shows farmers picking tea leaves in Rongchang District, southwest China's Chongqing. The tea industry is a local specialty agricultural industry in Rongchang, and the planting area covers 43,000 mu (about 2866.67 hectares). As the weather warms up, tea gardens enter the peak picking season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 27, 2026 shows a view of a tea garden in Rongchang District, southwest China's Chongqing. The tea industry is a local specialty agricultural industry in Rongchang, and the planting area covers 43,000 mu (about 2866.67 hectares). As the weather warms up, tea gardens enter the peak picking season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A tea maker processes tea leaves in Rongchang District, southwest China's Chongqing, on March 27, 2026. The tea industry is a local specialty agricultural industry in Rongchang, and the planting area covers 43,000 mu (about 2866.67 hectares). As the weather warms up, tea gardens enter the peak picking season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Farmers pick tea leaves in Rongchang District, southwest China's Chongqing, on March 27, 2026. The tea industry is a local specialty agricultural industry in Rongchang, and the planting area covers 43,000 mu (about 2866.67 hectares). As the weather warms up, tea gardens enter the peak picking season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Farmers pick tea leaves in Rongchang District, southwest China's Chongqing, on March 27, 2026. The tea industry is a local specialty agricultural industry in Rongchang, and the planting area covers 43,000 mu (about 2866.67 hectares). As the weather warms up, tea gardens enter the peak picking season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A tea maker manually processes tea leaves in Rongchang District, southwest China's Chongqing, on March 27, 2026. The tea industry is a local specialty agricultural industry in Rongchang, and the planting area covers 43,000 mu (about 2866.67 hectares). As the weather warms up, tea gardens enter the peak picking season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)