Tea gardens enter peak picking season in China's Chongqing
Farmers pick tea leaves in Rongchang District, southwest China's Chongqing, on March 27, 2026. The tea industry is a local specialty agricultural industry in Rongchang, and the planting area covers 43,000 mu (about 2866.67 hectares). As the weather warms up, tea gardens enter the peak picking season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
A drone photo taken on March 27, 2026 shows farmers picking tea leaves in Rongchang District, southwest China's Chongqing. The tea industry is a local specialty agricultural industry in Rongchang, and the planting area covers 43,000 mu (about 2866.67 hectares). As the weather warms up, tea gardens enter the peak picking season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 27, 2026 shows a view of a tea garden in Rongchang District, southwest China's Chongqing. The tea industry is a local specialty agricultural industry in Rongchang, and the planting area covers 43,000 mu (about 2866.67 hectares). As the weather warms up, tea gardens enter the peak picking season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
A tea maker processes tea leaves in Rongchang District, southwest China's Chongqing, on March 27, 2026. The tea industry is a local specialty agricultural industry in Rongchang, and the planting area covers 43,000 mu (about 2866.67 hectares). As the weather warms up, tea gardens enter the peak picking season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Farmers pick tea leaves in Rongchang District, southwest China's Chongqing, on March 27, 2026. The tea industry is a local specialty agricultural industry in Rongchang, and the planting area covers 43,000 mu (about 2866.67 hectares). As the weather warms up, tea gardens enter the peak picking season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Farmers pick tea leaves in Rongchang District, southwest China's Chongqing, on March 27, 2026. The tea industry is a local specialty agricultural industry in Rongchang, and the planting area covers 43,000 mu (about 2866.67 hectares). As the weather warms up, tea gardens enter the peak picking season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
A tea maker manually processes tea leaves in Rongchang District, southwest China's Chongqing, on March 27, 2026. The tea industry is a local specialty agricultural industry in Rongchang, and the planting area covers 43,000 mu (about 2866.67 hectares). As the weather warms up, tea gardens enter the peak picking season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Photos
Related Stories
- View of Wulong District shrouded in mist and clouds in China's Chongqing
- Flower-themed scenic areas drive rural tourism in Chongqing's village
- View of rapeseed flower field in Tongnan, China's Chongqing
- Fisheries research base in China's Chongqing conserves rare fish species
- View of rapeseed flower fields in China's Chongqing
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.