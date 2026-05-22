Western China trade fair inks deals worth 22 billion USD

Xinhua) 08:35, May 22, 2026

This photo taken on May 21, 2026 shows a scene at the Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade opened in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Thursday, and saw the signing of 212 contracts totaling over 150 billion yuan (about 22 billion U.S. dollars). Themed "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services," the fair, running until May 24, features nearly 40 symposiums, along with investment and trade matchmaking events and consumption promotion activities. Covering a total exhibition area of 150,000 square meters, this year's fair has attracted nearly 1,400 enterprises from 50 countries and regions. Britain serves as the guest country of honor. The fair also released a catalog -- the Invest in Chongqing List of Opportunities -- for the first time. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

CHONGQING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade opened in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Thursday, and saw the signing of 212 contracts totaling over 150 billion yuan (about 22 billion U.S. dollars).

Themed "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services," the fair, running until May 24, features nearly 40 symposiums, along with investment and trade matchmaking events and consumption promotion activities.

According to the organizing committee, the signed projects span a wide range of sectors, including advanced materials and energy. Among them, 57 projects each involve investments exceeding 1 billion yuan.

Covering a total exhibition area of 150,000 square meters, this year's fair has attracted nearly 1,400 enterprises from 50 countries and regions. Britain serves as the guest country of honor.

The fair also released a catalog -- the Invest in Chongqing List of Opportunities -- for the first time. The list includes 277 cooperation projects and aims to highlight Chongqing's opportunities in advanced manufacturing, green and low-carbon development, and the digital economy.

This photo taken on May 21, 2026 shows a scene at the opening ceremony of the Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade opened in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Thursday, and saw the signing of 212 contracts totaling over 150 billion yuan (about 22 billion U.S. dollars). Themed "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services," the fair, running until May 24, features nearly 40 symposiums, along with investment and trade matchmaking events and consumption promotion activities. Covering a total exhibition area of 150,000 square meters, this year's fair has attracted nearly 1,400 enterprises from 50 countries and regions. Britain serves as the guest country of honor. The fair also released a catalog -- the Invest in Chongqing List of Opportunities -- for the first time. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Visitors learn about a firefighting drone during the Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 21, 2026. The Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade opened in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Thursday, and saw the signing of 212 contracts totaling over 150 billion yuan (about 22 billion U.S. dollars). Themed "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services," the fair, running until May 24, features nearly 40 symposiums, along with investment and trade matchmaking events and consumption promotion activities. Covering a total exhibition area of 150,000 square meters, this year's fair has attracted nearly 1,400 enterprises from 50 countries and regions. Britain serves as the guest country of honor. The fair also released a catalog -- the Invest in Chongqing List of Opportunities -- for the first time. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

People visit the booth of Chongqing during the Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 21, 2026. The Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade opened in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Thursday, and saw the signing of 212 contracts totaling over 150 billion yuan (about 22 billion U.S. dollars). Themed "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services," the fair, running until May 24, features nearly 40 symposiums, along with investment and trade matchmaking events and consumption promotion activities. Covering a total exhibition area of 150,000 square meters, this year's fair has attracted nearly 1,400 enterprises from 50 countries and regions. Britain serves as the guest country of honor. The fair also released a catalog -- the Invest in Chongqing List of Opportunities -- for the first time. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Visitors communicate with each other at the booth of South Korea's Gyeonggi-do during the Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 21, 2026. The Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade opened in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Thursday, and saw the signing of 212 contracts totaling over 150 billion yuan (about 22 billion U.S. dollars). Themed "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services," the fair, running until May 24, features nearly 40 symposiums, along with investment and trade matchmaking events and consumption promotion activities. Covering a total exhibition area of 150,000 square meters, this year's fair has attracted nearly 1,400 enterprises from 50 countries and regions. Britain serves as the guest country of honor. The fair also released a catalog -- the Invest in Chongqing List of Opportunities -- for the first time. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Visitors learn about a flying vehicle from Changan Automobile during the Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 21, 2026. The Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade opened in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Thursday, and saw the signing of 212 contracts totaling over 150 billion yuan (about 22 billion U.S. dollars). Themed "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services," the fair, running until May 24, features nearly 40 symposiums, along with investment and trade matchmaking events and consumption promotion activities. Covering a total exhibition area of 150,000 square meters, this year's fair has attracted nearly 1,400 enterprises from 50 countries and regions. Britain serves as the guest country of honor. The fair also released a catalog -- the Invest in Chongqing List of Opportunities -- for the first time. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A visitor learns about a recreational vehicle during the Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 21, 2026. The Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade opened in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Thursday, and saw the signing of 212 contracts totaling over 150 billion yuan (about 22 billion U.S. dollars). Themed "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services," the fair, running until May 24, features nearly 40 symposiums, along with investment and trade matchmaking events and consumption promotion activities. Covering a total exhibition area of 150,000 square meters, this year's fair has attracted nearly 1,400 enterprises from 50 countries and regions. Britain serves as the guest country of honor. The fair also released a catalog -- the Invest in Chongqing List of Opportunities -- for the first time. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A visitor learns about a collaborative robot during the Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 21, 2026. The Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade opened in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Thursday, and saw the signing of 212 contracts totaling over 150 billion yuan (about 22 billion U.S. dollars). Themed "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services," the fair, running until May 24, features nearly 40 symposiums, along with investment and trade matchmaking events and consumption promotion activities. Covering a total exhibition area of 150,000 square meters, this year's fair has attracted nearly 1,400 enterprises from 50 countries and regions. Britain serves as the guest country of honor. The fair also released a catalog -- the Invest in Chongqing List of Opportunities -- for the first time. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

People visit the Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 21, 2026. The Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade opened in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Thursday, and saw the signing of 212 contracts totaling over 150 billion yuan (about 22 billion U.S. dollars). Themed "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services," the fair, running until May 24, features nearly 40 symposiums, along with investment and trade matchmaking events and consumption promotion activities. Covering a total exhibition area of 150,000 square meters, this year's fair has attracted nearly 1,400 enterprises from 50 countries and regions. Britain serves as the guest country of honor. The fair also released a catalog -- the Invest in Chongqing List of Opportunities -- for the first time. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A foreign visitor interacts with a humanoid robot during the Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 21, 2026. The Eighth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade opened in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Thursday, and saw the signing of 212 contracts totaling over 150 billion yuan (about 22 billion U.S. dollars). Themed "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services," the fair, running until May 24, features nearly 40 symposiums, along with investment and trade matchmaking events and consumption promotion activities. Covering a total exhibition area of 150,000 square meters, this year's fair has attracted nearly 1,400 enterprises from 50 countries and regions. Britain serves as the guest country of honor. The fair also released a catalog -- the Invest in Chongqing List of Opportunities -- for the first time. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)