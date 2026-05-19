Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit held in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:05, May 19, 2026

Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), speaks at the opening ceremony of the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit 2026 in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2026. Themed "Connecting the Future Through Innovation," the summit focuses on new requirements outlined in the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for developing new quality productive forces, as well as new trends and hotspots in the global economy.

Launched in 2022, this summit has been held annually, becoming a key platform for businesses at home and abroad to enhance communication, deepen cooperation and seek common development. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Stephen Jackson, the United Nations resident coordinator in China, speaks at the opening ceremony of the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit 2026 in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2026. Themed "Connecting the Future Through Innovation," the summit focuses on new requirements outlined in the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for developing new quality productive forces, as well as new trends and hotspots in the global economy.

Launched in 2022, this summit has been held annually, becoming a key platform for businesses at home and abroad to enhance communication, deepen cooperation and seek common development. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Yolanda Diaz, Spanish second deputy prime minister and labor minister, speaks at the opening ceremony of the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit 2026 in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2026. Themed "Connecting the Future Through Innovation," the summit focuses on new requirements outlined in the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for developing new quality productive forces, as well as new trends and hotspots in the global economy.

Launched in 2022, this summit has been held annually, becoming a key platform for businesses at home and abroad to enhance communication, deepen cooperation and seek common development. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Xi Guohua, chairman of CITIC Group, speaks at the opening ceremony of the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit 2026 in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2026. Themed "Connecting the Future Through Innovation," the summit focuses on new requirements outlined in the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for developing new quality productive forces, as well as new trends and hotspots in the global economy.

Launched in 2022, this summit has been held annually, becoming a key platform for businesses at home and abroad to enhance communication, deepen cooperation and seek common development. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on May 18, 2026 shows the opening ceremony of the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit 2026 in Beijing, capital of China. Themed "Connecting the Future Through Innovation," the summit focuses on new requirements outlined in the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for developing new quality productive forces, as well as new trends and hotspots in the global economy.

Launched in 2022, this summit has been held annually, becoming a key platform for businesses at home and abroad to enhance communication, deepen cooperation and seek common development. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on May 18, 2026 shows a plenary session at the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit 2026 in Beijing, capital of China. Themed "Connecting the Future Through Innovation," the summit focuses on new requirements outlined in the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for developing new quality productive forces, as well as new trends and hotspots in the global economy.

Launched in 2022, this summit has been held annually, becoming a key platform for businesses at home and abroad to enhance communication, deepen cooperation and seek common development. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on May 18, 2026 shows a plenary session at the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit 2026 in Beijing, capital of China. Themed "Connecting the Future Through Innovation," the summit focuses on new requirements outlined in the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for developing new quality productive forces, as well as new trends and hotspots in the global economy.

Launched in 2022, this summit has been held annually, becoming a key platform for businesses at home and abroad to enhance communication, deepen cooperation and seek common development. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Attendees are pictured at the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit 2026 in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2026. Themed "Connecting the Future Through Innovation," the summit focuses on new requirements outlined in the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for developing new quality productive forces, as well as new trends and hotspots in the global economy.

Launched in 2022, this summit has been held annually, becoming a key platform for businesses at home and abroad to enhance communication, deepen cooperation and seek common development. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)