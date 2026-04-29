China to hold summit in May to promote global trade, investment

Xinhua) 15:14, April 29, 2026

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit 2026 will be held in Beijing on May 18, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) announced Wednesday.

The summit will focus on new requirements outlined in the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for developing new quality productive forces, as well as new trends and hotspots in the global economy, CCPIT spokesperson Wang Guannan told a press conference.

Other areas of focus will include the artificial intelligence wave and its role in boosting innovative development in trade and investment, and the promotion of in-depth integration between the service sector and manufacturing, according to Wang.

The summit will also release a Beijing Initiative, calling on the global business community to jointly foster new engines for world economic growth and create a more resilient, sustainable and mutually beneficial development landscape.

Launched in 2022, this summit has been held annually, becoming a key platform for businesses at home and abroad to enhance communication, deepen cooperation and seek common development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)