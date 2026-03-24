On the Plan | BASF CEO upbeat about China's innovation, green transition opportunities

Markus Kamieth, chairman of the Board of Executive Directors (CEO) of German chemical giant BASF, has expressed strong confidence in China's development prospects in an interview at the China Development Forum (CDF) 2026, highlighting innovation-driven growth and green transformation as key drivers of future opportunities.

Referring to China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), Kamieth noted that the country's strong focus on fostering innovative emerging industries would create significant opportunities for the chemical sector. He added that continued efforts to advance a greener industrial ecosystem are expected to further expand business prospects.

China's push to stimulate domestic demand and its ongoing opening up have also enhanced its appeal as a key market. "China has everything it takes to become a very attractive market for me," Kamieth said.

Kamieth also spoke highly of China's technological progress. "It's amazing," he said, pointing to sectors such as artificial intelligence, robotics, semiconductors and the low-altitude economy.

"If you come here every three to six months, you can almost see the speed of development," he said, noting that China is becoming an innovation leader in many areas. In sectors such as batteries and electric vehicles, China has taken the lead not only in market size but also in innovation.

"It is absolutely important for us to stay close to the companies that will shape these future sectors here in China," he added.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Wu Chengliang)