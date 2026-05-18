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China's property investment declines in first four months
(Xinhua) 15:54, May 18, 2026
BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- China's investment in property development decreased in the first four months of 2026, down 13.7 percent year on year, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.
The floor space of newly-built commercial buildings sold was 252.58 million square meters, down by 10.2 percent year on year. The total sales of newly-built commercial buildings were 2.3 trillion yuan (about 336.09 billion U.S. dollars), down by 14.6 percent.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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