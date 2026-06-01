Scenery of Wuxia Gorge along Yangtze River after rain in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:59, June 01, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2026 shows a view of the Wuxia Gorge along the Yangtze River after rain, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A ship sails through the Wuxia Gorge along the Yangtze River in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2026 shows a view of the Wuxia Gorge along the Yangtze River after rain, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2026 shows ships sailing through the Wuxia Gorge along the Yangtze River in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2026 shows a view of the Wuxia Gorge along the Yangtze River after rain, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Ships sail through the Wuxia Gorge along the Yangtze River in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2026 shows a view of the Wuxia Gorge along the Yangtze River after rain, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2026 shows a view of the Wuxia Gorge along the Yangtze River after rain, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)