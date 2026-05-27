Rescue underway in China's Chongqing after severe rainstorm

Xinhua) 08:41, May 27, 2026

A drone photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows staff members of State Grid Chongqing Yongchuan Power Supply Company repairing power supply lines at Anxi Village of Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 26, 2026. From Saturday night to early Sunday morning, a sudden and extreme catastrophic rainstorm struck Yongchuan, triggering flash floods and geological disasters in multiple areas of this district.

After the disaster occurred, the local authorities immediately activated the emergency response mechanism, coordinated rescue forces from all sides and made every effort to carry out rescue operations and infrastructure restoration.

Rescue and response efforts are still underway. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A villager cleans up silt-covered livestock enclosure at Daqiao Village of Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 26, 2026. From Saturday night to early Sunday morning, a sudden and extreme catastrophic rainstorm struck Yongchuan, triggering flash floods and geological disasters in multiple areas of this district.

After the disaster occurred, the local authorities immediately activated the emergency response mechanism, coordinated rescue forces from all sides and made every effort to carry out rescue operations and infrastructure restoration.

Rescue and response efforts are still underway. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A drone photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows staff members of State Grid Chongqing Yongchuan Power Supply Company repairing power supply lines at Anxi Village of Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 26, 2026. From Saturday night to early Sunday morning, a sudden and extreme catastrophic rainstorm struck Yongchuan, triggering flash floods and geological disasters in multiple areas of this district.

After the disaster occurred, the local authorities immediately activated the emergency response mechanism, coordinated rescue forces from all sides and made every effort to carry out rescue operations and infrastructure restoration.

Rescue and response efforts are still underway. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Rescuers work at the rescue site in Anxi Village of Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 26, 2026. From Saturday night to early Sunday morning, a sudden and extreme catastrophic rainstorm struck Yongchuan, triggering flash floods and geological disasters in multiple areas of this district.

After the disaster occurred, the local authorities immediately activated the emergency response mechanism, coordinated rescue forces from all sides and made every effort to carry out rescue operations and infrastructure restoration.

Rescue and response efforts are still underway. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows a scene at the rescue site in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 26, 2026. From Saturday night to early Sunday morning, a sudden and extreme catastrophic rainstorm struck Yongchuan, triggering flash floods and geological disasters in multiple areas of this district.

After the disaster occurred, the local authorities immediately activated the emergency response mechanism, coordinated rescue forces from all sides and made every effort to carry out rescue operations and infrastructure restoration.

Rescue and response efforts are still underway. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Rescuers assist a villager passing through a waterlogged section at Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 26, 2026. From Saturday night to early Sunday morning, a sudden and extreme catastrophic rainstorm struck Yongchuan, triggering flash floods and geological disasters in multiple areas of this district.

After the disaster occurred, the local authorities immediately activated the emergency response mechanism, coordinated rescue forces from all sides and made every effort to carry out rescue operations and infrastructure restoration.

Rescue and response efforts are still underway. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Staff members repair tap water pipes at Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 26, 2026. From Saturday night to early Sunday morning, a sudden and extreme catastrophic rainstorm struck Yongchuan, triggering flash floods and geological disasters in multiple areas of this district.

After the disaster occurred, the local authorities immediately activated the emergency response mechanism, coordinated rescue forces from all sides and made every effort to carry out rescue operations and infrastructure restoration.

Rescue and response efforts are still underway. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Workers clear a landslide-blocked road at Xiangtanzi Village of Shuangshi Town, Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 26, 2026. From Saturday night to early Sunday morning, a sudden and extreme catastrophic rainstorm struck Yongchuan, triggering flash floods and geological disasters in multiple areas of this district.

After the disaster occurred, the local authorities immediately activated the emergency response mechanism, coordinated rescue forces from all sides and made every effort to carry out rescue operations and infrastructure restoration.

Rescue and response efforts are still underway. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)