Diplomatic envoys witness development achievements in China's economic powerhouse

(Xinhua) 16:36, June 07, 2026

GUANGZHOU, June 6 (Xinhua) -- When Philippine Ambassador to China Jaime A. FlorCruz first arrived in Shenzhen in 1971, the city was merely an isolated and undeveloped fishing town, and a stopover for lunch during a three-week tour of China. Within a few decades, however, Shenzhen has become a global center for innovation.

It is not only a symbol of China's reform and opening up, but a demonstration of what vision, experimentation and long-term commitment can achieve. It represents one of the most remarkable success stories of the time, the ambassador said during a recent visit to south China's Guangdong, the country's economic powerhouse.

From June 1 to 5, the event "Set Sail for the 15th Five-Year Plan: China's Growth, World Opportunity (Guangdong)," jointly hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Guangdong provincial government, drew 60 diplomatic envoys to China from 37 countries to Guangdong to experience economic vitality and explore deeper cooperation.

The Haixinsha Omni-Space Intelligent Experience Center in Guangzhou serves as a key gateway for foreign diplomats to experience China's smart lifestyle.

On the outdoor helipad, EHang's flying taxis take to the sky. The exhibition hall features a dynamic tech showcase: robots demonstrate skilled piano playing and martial arts, while intelligent service robots accurately cook meals and brew coffee.

After testing an exoskeleton robot, Fiji's Ambassador to China, Robert Lee, noted that such innovative devices effectively reduce physical exertion and greatly improve the quality of life for vulnerable groups. He looked forward to introducing more high-quality scientific and technological products to his country.

The tangible strength in technological innovation is steadily transforming into a firm commitment to deepening cooperation.

At the headquarters of Mingyang Smart Energy Group, a wind turbine manufacturer and clean-energy solutions provider based in Zhongshan, vigorous cooperation talks and in-depth business discussions were held between enterprise representatives and foreign diplomats.

The company's wind turbines stand along Pakistan's Indian Ocean coast, converting offshore wind power into a driving force for local development. Through technology transfer, joint industrial chain development and local employment promotion, Mingyang has built a model of mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Pakistan.

Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan's Ambassador to China, said that Pakistan is advancing an energy transition from fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy, and that China leads globally in hydropower, nuclear, wind, solar and hydrogen energy. The country is negotiating with Chinese enterprises to launch more projects and lift bilateral energy cooperation to new heights.

Kenya is advancing its transition to non-fossil energy sources, with electric public transport effectively addressing local mobility challenges, said Willy Bett, Kenya's Ambassador to China, adding that he expects to introduce AI-driven robotics industries and leverage Guangdong's technological strengths to advance AI-enabled industrialization across Kenya.

Beyond industrial and economic cooperation, learning from China's development experience and drawing on its governance practices have become a shared aspiration among participating foreign diplomats.

Robert Lee traced his ancestral roots in Zhongshan, a renowned hometown of the overseas Chinese, and was deeply moved by the city's changes.

In early summer, Yakou Village in Zhongshan features vast, lush green rice paddies, interspersed with a rice-themed street, a specialty village café, and boutique guesthouses.

Diplomats took photos against the lush backdrop of the paddies. They enjoyed coffee while learning about the village's cultural and tourism development stories.

Lee said that countries at any stage of development can find reference models in China.

"If you're a small village, I think you can find a small village in China that can show a pathway. If you're a huge city, I think the challenges of a huge city's development can see examples of that in China," said Lee.

Luis Lopez, Ambassador of El Salvador to China, spoke highly of China's extraordinary economic achievements and rapid urban development over the past decades. He noted that tangible improvements to people's livelihoods align closely with his country's development goals.

"Our visit aims to bring back advanced experiences to share with our government and local enterprises, supporting national development and benefiting the people," the ambassador said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)