Mountain scenery in Changning City, central China's Hunan
An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds after rain in Tashan Yao Township, Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds after rain in Tashan Yao Township, Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds after rain in Tashan Yao Township, Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds after rain in Tashan Yao Township, Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds after rain in Tashan Yao Township, Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)
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