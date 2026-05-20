China allocates 50 mln yuan to support emergency recovery after severe floods in Hunan Province

Xinhua) 14:07, May 20, 2026

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The National Development and Reform Commission said on Wednesday that it has urgently allocated 50 million yuan (about 7.31 million U.S. dollars) from the central government's investment budget to support post-flood emergency recovery efforts in central China's Hunan Province.

The funds will primarily be used for the emergency restoration of damaged roads, bridges and other infrastructure, as well as public service facilities such as schools and hospitals in the affected areas, in a bid to restore normal production and daily life as soon as possible.

Recently, some areas in Hunan have been hit by severe flooding, resulting in heavy casualties and property losses. Continuous heavy rainfall has lashed the province's Shimen County, leaving five people dead and 11 others missing, according to local authorities.

On Wednesday, China's national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief also activated a disaster relief emergency response for Hunan after severe flooding hit the region.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)