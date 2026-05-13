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View of Ziquejie terraces in China's Hunan
(Xinhua) 20:18, May 13, 2026
An aerial drone photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows Ziquejie terraces in Xinhua County, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows Ziquejie terraces in Xinhua County, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows Ziquejie terraces in Xinhua County, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows Ziquejie terraces in Xinhua County, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
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