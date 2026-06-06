Golden snub-nosed monkey habitat sees ecological improvement in SW China's Sichuan

(Xinhua) 10:45, June 06, 2026

Tourists visit the Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 5, 2026. The Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County is a habitat of the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey, an indigenous species on China's top protection list. Thanks to continuous protection efforts, the ecological environment in the reserve has improved in recent years. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys are pictured at the Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 5, 2026. The Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County is a habitat of the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey, an indigenous species on China's top protection list. Thanks to continuous protection efforts, the ecological environment in the reserve has improved in recent years. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys are pictured at the Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 5, 2026. The Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County is a habitat of the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey, an indigenous species on China's top protection list. Thanks to continuous protection efforts, the ecological environment in the reserve has improved in recent years. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

A Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey is pictured at the Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 5, 2026. The Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County is a habitat of the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey, an indigenous species on China's top protection list. Thanks to continuous protection efforts, the ecological environment in the reserve has improved in recent years. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

This photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows students participating in a study and research group at the Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County is a habitat of the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey, an indigenous species on China's top protection list. Thanks to continuous protection efforts, the ecological environment in the reserve has improved in recent years. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

A Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey is pictured at the Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 5, 2026. The Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County is a habitat of the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey, an indigenous species on China's top protection list. Thanks to continuous protection efforts, the ecological environment in the reserve has improved in recent years. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys are pictured at the Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 5, 2026. The Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County is a habitat of the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey, an indigenous species on China's top protection list. Thanks to continuous protection efforts, the ecological environment in the reserve has improved in recent years. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

A Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey is pictured at the Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 5, 2026. The Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County is a habitat of the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey, an indigenous species on China's top protection list. Thanks to continuous protection efforts, the ecological environment in the reserve has improved in recent years. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys are pictured at the Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 5, 2026. The Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County is a habitat of the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey, an indigenous species on China's top protection list. Thanks to continuous protection efforts, the ecological environment in the reserve has improved in recent years. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys are pictured at the Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 5, 2026. The Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County is a habitat of the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey, an indigenous species on China's top protection list. Thanks to continuous protection efforts, the ecological environment in the reserve has improved in recent years. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys are pictured at the Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 5, 2026. The Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County is a habitat of the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey, an indigenous species on China's top protection list. Thanks to continuous protection efforts, the ecological environment in the reserve has improved in recent years. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

A Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey is pictured at the Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 5, 2026. The Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County is a habitat of the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey, an indigenous species on China's top protection list. Thanks to continuous protection efforts, the ecological environment in the reserve has improved in recent years. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)