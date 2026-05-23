In pics: Hailuogou scenic area in SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 11:23, May 23, 2026

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows alpine rhododendrons at the Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan is renowned as a glacier forest park, with marvelous landscape of coexisting glaciers and virgin forests. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

A tourist takes photos of the glacier of the Gongga Mountain, or Minya Konka, at the Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 20, 2026. The Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan is renowned as a glacier forest park, with marvelous landscape of coexisting glaciers and virgin forests. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows fir trees at the Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan is renowned as a glacier forest park, with marvelous landscape of coexisting glaciers and virgin forests. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Tourists pose for photos at the Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 20, 2026. The Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan is renowned as a glacier forest park, with marvelous landscape of coexisting glaciers and virgin forests. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows herb plants at the Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan is renowned as a glacier forest park, with marvelous landscape of coexisting glaciers and virgin forests. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Tourists pose for photos at the Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 20, 2026. The Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan is renowned as a glacier forest park, with marvelous landscape of coexisting glaciers and virgin forests. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

A drone photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows a view of the glacier of the Gongga Mountain, or Minya Konka, at the Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan is renowned as a glacier forest park, with marvelous landscape of coexisting glaciers and virgin forests. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows forests at the Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan is renowned as a glacier forest park, with marvelous landscape of coexisting glaciers and virgin forests. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows fir trees at the Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan is renowned as a glacier forest park, with marvelous landscape of coexisting glaciers and virgin forests. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows a fir tree at the Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan is renowned as a glacier forest park, with marvelous landscape of coexisting glaciers and virgin forests. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows blooming rhododendrons at the Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan is renowned as a glacier forest park, with marvelous landscape of coexisting glaciers and virgin forests. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)