Railway ramps up dispatching to ensure timely spring fertilizer supply in SW China
A drone photo taken on April 16, 2026 shows a train loaded with raw materials of fertilizer running on Weng'an-Machangping Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
To ensure the timely supply of fertilizer for spring agricultural production, the operator of Weng'an-Machangping Railway has ramped up dispatching and organization work. This year, the line has transported more than 1,664 freight cars of fertilizer, totaling over 100,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A drone photo taken on April 16, 2026 shows a train loaded with agricultural materials at Niuchang Railway Station on Weng'an-Machangping Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
To ensure the timely supply of fertilizer for spring agricultural production, the operator of Weng'an-Machangping Railway has ramped up dispatching and organization work. This year, the line has transported more than 1,664 freight cars of fertilizer, totaling over 100,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Workers cover fertilizer with films at a store of the Niuchang Railway Station on Weng'an-Machangping Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 16, 2026.
To ensure the timely supply of fertilizer for spring agricultural production, the operator of Weng'an-Machangping Railway has ramped up dispatching and organization work. This year, the line has transported more than 1,664 freight cars of fertilizer, totaling over 100,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A drone photo taken on April 16, 2026 shows workers transferring raw materials of fertilizer at Niuchang Railway Station on Weng'an-Machangping Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
To ensure the timely supply of fertilizer for spring agricultural production, the operator of Weng'an-Machangping Railway has ramped up dispatching and organization work. This year, the line has transported more than 1,664 freight cars of fertilizer, totaling over 100,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A drone photo taken on April 16, 2026 shows workers transferring raw materials of fertilizer at Weng'an Railway Station on Weng'an-Machangping Railway in Weng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.
To ensure the timely supply of fertilizer for spring agricultural production, the operator of Weng'an-Machangping Railway has ramped up dispatching and organization work. This year, the line has transported more than 1,664 freight cars of fertilizer, totaling over 100,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A worker transfers fertilizer at a fertilizer company in Weng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 16, 2026.
To ensure the timely supply of fertilizer for spring agricultural production, the operator of Weng'an-Machangping Railway has ramped up dispatching and organization work. This year, the line has transported more than 1,664 freight cars of fertilizer, totaling over 100,000 tonnes. (Photo by Xiao Wei/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on April 16, 2026 shows workers loading fertilizer onto a truck at a fertilizer company in Weng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.
To ensure the timely supply of fertilizer for spring agricultural production, the operator of Weng'an-Machangping Railway has ramped up dispatching and organization work. This year, the line has transported more than 1,664 freight cars of fertilizer, totaling over 100,000 tonnes. (Photo by Xiao Wei/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on April 16, 2026 shows workers transferring fertilizer at Weng'an Railway Station on Weng'an-Machangping Railway in Weng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.
To ensure the timely supply of fertilizer for spring agricultural production, the operator of Weng'an-Machangping Railway has ramped up dispatching and organization work. This year, the line has transported more than 1,664 freight cars of fertilizer, totaling over 100,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A worker loads fertilizer onto a train at Weng'an Railway Station on Weng'an-Machangping Railway in Weng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 16, 2026.
To ensure the timely supply of fertilizer for spring agricultural production, the operator of Weng'an-Machangping Railway has ramped up dispatching and organization work. This year, the line has transported more than 1,664 freight cars of fertilizer, totaling over 100,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A drone photo taken on April 16, 2026 shows a worker transferring raw materials of fertilizer at Niuchang Railway Station on Weng'an-Machangping Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
To ensure the timely supply of fertilizer for spring agricultural production, the operator of Weng'an-Machangping Railway has ramped up dispatching and organization work. This year, the line has transported more than 1,664 freight cars of fertilizer, totaling over 100,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A drone photo taken on April 16, 2026 shows workers transferring fertilizer at Weng'an Railway Station on Weng'an-Machangping Railway in Weng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.
To ensure the timely supply of fertilizer for spring agricultural production, the operator of Weng'an-Machangping Railway has ramped up dispatching and organization work. This year, the line has transported more than 1,664 freight cars of fertilizer, totaling over 100,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
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