13th China Internet Audio and Video Convention kicks off

Xinhua) 16:51, April 15, 2026

People visit the 13th China Internet Audio and Video Convention in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 15, 2026. The convention kicked off here on Wednesday, featuring a series of thematic forums, release events, film screenings and other activities. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This photo taken on April 15, 2026 shows the opening ceremony of the 13th China Internet Audio and Video Convention in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The convention kicked off here on Wednesday, featuring a series of thematic forums, release events, film screenings and other activities. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A participant views exhibits during the 13th China Internet Audio and Video Convention in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 15, 2026. The convention kicked off here on Wednesday, featuring a series of thematic forums, release events, film screenings and other activities. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Participants interact with a simulated robotic panda during the 13th China Internet Audio and Video Convention in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 15, 2026. The convention kicked off here on Wednesday, featuring a series of thematic forums, release events, film screenings and other activities. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A participant tries an interactive audio-visual device during the 13th China Internet Audio and Video Convention in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 15, 2026. The convention kicked off here on Wednesday, featuring a series of thematic forums, release events, film screenings and other activities. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

People visit the 13th China Internet Audio and Video Convention in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 15, 2026. The convention kicked off here on Wednesday, featuring a series of thematic forums, release events, film screenings and other activities. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A participant tries a VR headset during the 13th China Internet Audio and Video Convention in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 15, 2026. The convention kicked off here on Wednesday, featuring a series of thematic forums, release events, film screenings and other activities. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)