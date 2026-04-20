Snow leopard pictured at Lianbao Yeze scenic area in China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 15:23, April 20, 2026

A snow leopard is pictured at Lianbao Yeze scenic area in Aba County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 12, 2026. Known as the "king of the snow mountains," snow leopards are under first-class national protection in China. They are native to snow-capped mountains in central and southern Asia and serve as a barometer for the health of the entire high-altitude ecosystem. (Photo by Yongdan/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 12, 2026 shows a snow leopard at Lianbao Yeze scenic area in Aba County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Known as the "king of the snow mountains," snow leopards are under first-class national protection in China. They are native to snow-capped mountains in central and southern Asia and serve as a barometer for the health of the entire high-altitude ecosystem. (Photo by Yongdan/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows a snow leopard at Lianbao Yeze scenic area in Aba County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Known as the "king of the snow mountains," snow leopards are under first-class national protection in China. They are native to snow-capped mountains in central and southern Asia and serve as a barometer for the health of the entire high-altitude ecosystem. (Photo by Yongdan/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 12, 2026 shows a snow leopard at Lianbao Yeze scenic area in Aba County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Known as the "king of the snow mountains," snow leopards are under first-class national protection in China. They are native to snow-capped mountains in central and southern Asia and serve as a barometer for the health of the entire high-altitude ecosystem. (Photo by Yongdan/Xinhua)

A snow leopard eats its prey at Lianbao Yeze scenic area in Aba County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 12, 2026. Known as the "king of the snow mountains," snow leopards are under first-class national protection in China. They are native to snow-capped mountains in central and southern Asia and serve as a barometer for the health of the entire high-altitude ecosystem. (Photo by Yongdan/Xinhua)

A snow leopard eats its prey at Lianbao Yeze scenic area in Aba County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 12, 2026. Known as the "king of the snow mountains," snow leopards are under first-class national protection in China. They are native to snow-capped mountains in central and southern Asia and serve as a barometer for the health of the entire high-altitude ecosystem. (Photo by Yongdan/Xinhua)

A snow leopard is pictured at Lianbao Yeze scenic area in Aba County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 12, 2026. Known as the "king of the snow mountains," snow leopards are under first-class national protection in China. They are native to snow-capped mountains in central and southern Asia and serve as a barometer for the health of the entire high-altitude ecosystem. (Photo by Yongdan/Xinhua)

A snow leopard is pictured at Lianbao Yeze scenic area in Aba County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 12, 2026. Known as the "king of the snow mountains," snow leopards are under first-class national protection in China. They are native to snow-capped mountains in central and southern Asia and serve as a barometer for the health of the entire high-altitude ecosystem. (Photo by Yongdan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)