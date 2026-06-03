Opening ceremony of media tour held in Baoxing County of China's Sichuan
People perform during the opening ceremony of a media tour in Baoxing County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 2, 2026. A media tour of national parks was launched in Baoxing County on Tuesday. Over 140 people participated in the opening ceremony. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
A journalist speaks during the opening ceremony of a media tour in Baoxing County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 2, 2026. A media tour of national parks was launched in Baoxing County on Tuesday. Over 140 people participated in the opening ceremony. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)
This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows the opening ceremony of a media tour in Baoxing County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A media tour of national parks was launched in Baoxing County on Tuesday. Over 140 people participated in the opening ceremony. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Journalists tour a museum about the origin of giant pandas in Baoxing County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 2, 2026. A media tour of national parks was launched in Baoxing County on Tuesday. Over 140 people participated in the opening ceremony. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)
People perform during the opening ceremony of a media tour in Baoxing County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 2, 2026. A media tour of national parks was launched in Baoxing County on Tuesday. Over 140 people participated in the opening ceremony. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
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