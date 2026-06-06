Ancient stone statues stand amid golden wheat fields during harvest in C China
A harvester operates at a wheat field in the Yongtai Mausoleum area in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province, June 4, 2026. Stone statues at Yongtai Mausoleum, an imperial tomb of Song Dynasty (960-1127), stand amid farmlands, witnessing another bumper harvest here. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a harvester operating at a wheat field in the Yongtai Mausoleum area in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province. Stone statues at Yongtai Mausoleum, an imperial tomb of Song Dynasty (960-1127), stand amid farmlands, witnessing another bumper harvest here. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
A harvester operates at a wheat field in the Yongtai Mausoleum area in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province, June 4, 2026. Stone statues at Yongtai Mausoleum, an imperial tomb of Song Dynasty (960-1127), stand amid farmlands, witnessing another bumper harvest here. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a harvester operating at a wheat field in the Yongtai Mausoleum area in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province. Stone statues at Yongtai Mausoleum, an imperial tomb of Song Dynasty (960-1127), stand amid farmlands, witnessing another bumper harvest here. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
A harvester operates at a wheat field in the Yongtai Mausoleum area in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province, June 4, 2026. Stone statues at Yongtai Mausoleum, an imperial tomb of Song Dynasty (960-1127), stand amid farmlands, witnessing another bumper harvest here. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
Stone statues are pictured as a harvester operates nearby at a wheat field in the Yongtai Mausoleum area in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province, on June 4, 2026. Stone statues at Yongtai Mausoleum, an imperial tomb of Song Dynasty (960-1127), stand amid farmlands, witnessing another bumper harvest here. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a harvester operating at a wheat field in the Yongtai Mausoleum area in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province. Stone statues at Yongtai Mausoleum, an imperial tomb of Song Dynasty (960-1127), stand amid farmlands, witnessing another bumper harvest here. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
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