China firmly opposes U.S. escalation of blockade, sanctions on Cuba: spokesperson

(Xinhua) 10:08, June 06, 2026

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the latest U.S. escalation of the blockade and sanctions on Cuba, with Washington adding Cuban leaders to its sanctions list, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

The spokesperson's remarks came after the United States imposed sanctions on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and some affiliated people and entities, including Diaz-Canel's wife and stepson and Cuban leader Raul Castro's son and grandson.

Cuban President Diaz-Canel said in response that these measures are aimed at reinforcing the blockade, and Cuba will firmly stand against the imperial aggression. Cuban foreign ministry said that it is a ruthless act of economic aggression, and Washington could seek to use it as justification for more dangerous actions, including military aggression against Cuba.

Noting the U.S. side has doubled down on its blockade and sanctions on Cuba, going so far as to add Cuban leaders to its sanction list, the spokesperson said that once again reveals the U.S.'s hegemonic and domineering behavior and bullying practices. China firmly opposes it, the spokesperson emphasized.

The spokesperson pointed out that a stable Cuba is what the international community wants to see, and any attempt from the United States to destabilize Cuba will eventually backfire.

China urges the United States to immediately stop its blockade and any other forms of coercion and pressuring against Cuba, and stop infringing upon Cuban people's right to survive and thrive, said the spokesperson, adding that China will, as always, firmly support Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security and opposing external interference.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)