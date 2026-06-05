China-Chad Friendship Park inaugurated in capital of Chad

(Xinhua) 15:07, June 05, 2026

YAOUNDE, June 5 (Xinhua) -- The inauguration ceremony for the China-Chad Friendship Park was held on Thursday in N'Djamena, the capital of Chad.

Chadian Prime Minister Allamaye Halina, Chinese Ambassador to Chad Wang Xining, along with several Chadian ministers and approximately 300 representatives from various walks of life, attended the ceremony.

Halina expressed his gratitude to China and all partners involved in the project's construction.

Calling the Chad-China relationship a solid, enduring, and mutually beneficial strategic partnership, he said the park's completion once again demonstrated the fruitful results of close bilateral cooperation and brotherly friendship.

In his speech, Wang said the Friendship Park, funded by China National Petroleum Corporation International Chad, serves as a vivid example of Chinese enterprises in Chad fulfilling their corporate social responsibilities and contributing to local socio-economic development and the well-being of local communities.

The Chadian minister of environment and the mayor of N'Djamena also delivered remarks, hailing the park as a landmark project of Chad-China friendly cooperation that will inject enduring vitality into the capital's urban renewal and the well-being of its citizens.

Ground was broken for the China-Chad Friendship Park project in February 2025. Covering 12,460 square meters, the park features green spaces, a children's playground, fitness areas and pavilions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)