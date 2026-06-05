China says OECD report findings on industrial subsidies one-sided, arbitrary

(Xinhua) 13:03, June 05, 2026

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said a recent report released by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on China's industrial subsidies lacks rigorous conceptual definitions, suffers from biased sample selection, and draws one-sided and arbitrary conclusions.

A ministry spokesperson said Thursday that China's industrial subsidy policies strictly comply with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and fulfill transparency obligations.

"Subsidies are a policy tool commonly used by various economies, including OECD members. China is willing to actively participate in discussions on international rules for industrial subsidies," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the report lacks uniform measurement standards and statistical methodologies, and deviates from the consensus reached in multilateral frameworks such as the WTO.

"The report attributes the increase in Chinese enterprises' global market share solely to government subsidies, completely overlooking their genuine core advantages in areas such as economies of scale, production efficiency, and technological upgrading," the spokesperson said.

China urges the OECD to conduct research in an objective and neutral manner, listen broadly to the views of relevant parties, use comprehensive, accurate and authoritative data and information, to accurately reflect conditions of industrial development and policy practices, and to avoid politicizing or instrumentalizing research reports that would undermine its own credibility, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)