China's industrial subsidy policy strictly within WTO rules: FM spokesperson
BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China's industrial subsidy policy is strictly within World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.
Mao made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on a report released by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development related to industrial subsidies.
Mao said that Chinese firms make their way to the top not on subsidies, but through market competition, tireless innovation, global presence and the advantage of China's mega-sized market.
Noting that China's industrial subsidy policy is based on openness, fairness, and compliance, and strictly within WTO rules, Mao said industrial subsidies are commonly used worldwide.
What matters is whether they comply with WTO rules, said Mao, adding that it is hoped that the international organization will play a constructive role rather than the other way around.
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