China's commerce minister to attend WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference in Yaounde

Xinhua) 09:39, March 20, 2026

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao will lead a delegation to attend the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO), which will be held in Yaounde, capital of Cameroon, from March 26 to 29, a ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

The conference will take place amid severe challenges to the global economic and trade order, with unilateralism and protectionism on the rise and uncertainties surrounding global economic development increasing, spokesperson He Yongqian said.

The spokesperson added that the WTO Ministerial Conference will return to Africa after a decade, bringing together more than 160 members to discuss key issues including WTO reform, trade and development, agriculture and food security.

As a responsible major developing country and a staunch supporter and active contributor to the multilateral trading system, China announced in September 2025 that it would not seek any new special and differential treatment in the current and future WTO negotiations. China has also submitted a position paper to the WTO, outlining its stance on WTO reform under the current circumstances.

Regarding the upcoming conference, China will actively facilitate consultations, advance consensus-building and promote outcomes, according to the spokesperson.

During the conference, China will also host a high-level meeting focused on Africa's industrialization and Chinese investment, as well as participate in other events aimed at helping all parties -- especially developing members -- better integrate into the multilateral trading system and benefit more from multilateral, mutually beneficial cooperation, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)