WTO ruling in China case against U.S. Inflation Reduction Act reflects basic consensus among members: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:13, February 06, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The ruling made by a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel in the dispute case brought by China against the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act reflects the basic consensus among WTO members, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson He Yadong made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on a statement by the Office of the United States Trade Representative regarding the ruling. The U.S. side, while acknowledging it lost the case, said the ruling was wrong and claimed that existing WTO rules cannot address the issue of "overcapacity."

China has noted the relevant statement, the spokesperson said, stressing that the WTO panel had made an objective and impartial ruling in this case.

The U.S., as a WTO member, should respect the ruling and abide by the rules, the spokesperson added.

