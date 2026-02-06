WTO ruling in China case against U.S. Inflation Reduction Act reflects basic consensus among members: spokesperson
BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The ruling made by a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel in the dispute case brought by China against the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act reflects the basic consensus among WTO members, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.
Ministry spokesperson He Yadong made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on a statement by the Office of the United States Trade Representative regarding the ruling. The U.S. side, while acknowledging it lost the case, said the ruling was wrong and claimed that existing WTO rules cannot address the issue of "overcapacity."
China has noted the relevant statement, the spokesperson said, stressing that the WTO panel had made an objective and impartial ruling in this case.
The U.S., as a WTO member, should respect the ruling and abide by the rules, the spokesperson added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: WTO ruling against U.S. subsidies is clear rebuttal of trade protectionism
- China welcomes WTO panel ruling in case against U.S. clean energy subsidies: spokesperson
- Building bridges or erecting walls? Reflections on 30th anniversary of WTO
- European leaders, WTO warn against unilateral tariffs, rising protectionism
- China requests WTO consultations with India over subsidies on electric vehicles, batteries
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.