China welcomes WTO panel ruling in case against U.S. clean energy subsidies: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:12, January 31, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes and appreciates the objective and impartial ruling made by the World Trade Organization (WTO) panel in the dispute case brought by China against the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act at the WTO, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

The panel ruled that the U.S. clean energy subsidy measures are inconsistent with WTO rules, requiring the United States to withdraw the subsidies in question.

China has always been a firm defender of WTO rules and a steadfast upholder of the international economic and trade order, a ministry spokesperson said in a statement on the ruling.

"We hope that the U.S. side will respect the panel's ruling, comply with WTO rules, take prompt action to correct its wrong practices, and contribute with concrete actions to maintaining the international economic and trade order and promoting stable and orderly development of global trade," the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)