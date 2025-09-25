China's decision not to seek new special treatment at WTO shows its commitment, says delegate

Xinhua) 10:22, September 25, 2025

GENEVA, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese delegate to the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday that China's decision not to seek new special and differential treatment (SDT) in current and future negotiations at the WTO demonstrates the commitment of a major developing country.

Li Yihong, charge d'affaires of the Permanent Mission of China to the WTO, made the remarks at a press briefing.

During a high-level meeting on the Global Development Initiative on the sidelines of the general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced that as a responsible major developing country, China will not seek new special and differential treatment in current and future WTO negotiations.

Briefing the press, the Chinese envoy to WTO said this announcement from the Chinese side against the backdrop of the current challenging global situation underscores China's firm stance in supporting the multilateral trading system through concrete actions.

"It will inject positive energy into advancing WTO current discussions, especially the reform of the global economic governance system," she said.

At the same time, Li emphasized that this does not involve any change to China's status as a developing country, whether within the WTO framework or in any other context. "China has always been a member of the Global South and will always be a part of the developing world," Li said.

Li pointed out that the announcement has no implication for and does not prejudice China's rights in other international fora.

The senior delegate said it pertains only to China not seeking new SDT provisions in current and future WTO negotiations, and does not affect China's rights under the SDT provisions of existing WTO agreements.

It is a decision made by China with respect to itself, Li said.

"With respect to other developing countries, China will continue to stand with and speak for them, and firmly uphold their legitimate rights and interests, including their rights to ask for SDT," she added.

The WTO agreements contain SDT provisions that give developing countries special rights and allow other members to treat them more favorably.

These provisions include longer time periods for implementing agreements and commitments, as well as measures to increase trading opportunities for these countries, among others.

Also on Wednesday, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala welcomed China's announcement, calling it "a pivotal moment for the WTO."

"China's decision reflects a commitment to a more balanced and equitable global trading system," said Okonjo-Iweala, adding that it sends a strong signal of support for WTO reform.

"This move will undoubtedly energize discussions and help us work toward a more agile and effective organization for the 21st century," Okonjo-Iweala said.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)