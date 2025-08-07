Brazil requests WTO consultation to challenge U.S. tariffs

Xinhua) 13:09, August 07, 2025

BRASILIA, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Brazil has appealed to the World Trade Organization (WTO) to challenge steep tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Brazilian exports to the United States, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

According to the ministry, Brazil filed a "request for consultation" at the trade regulating body, the first step in contesting the tariffs, before the process reaches a possible dispute resolution phase.

The request challenges the tariffs imposed by Trump through a couple of executive orders on April 2 and July 30, 2025, based on U.S. laws such as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act.

Together, the measures could impose tariffs of up to 50 percent on a wide range of Brazilian products.

"By imposing the aforementioned measures, the United States is flagrantly violating the core commitments assumed by that country at the WTO, such as the most-favored-nation principle and the tariff ceilings negotiated within the framework of that organization," the ministry said in a statement.

Bilateral consultations are the first formal step within the WTO's dispute settlement system, designed for parties to seek a negotiated solution to their dispute before requiring a resolution panel.

"The Brazilian government reiterates its willingness to negotiate and hopes that the consultations will contribute to a solution to the problem," the ministry said.

The two parties will decide on the date and location of the consultations in the coming weeks.

Trump's new tariff on Brazil went into effect this Wednesday, which is the highest ever imposed by the U.S. government.

Approximately 35.9 percent of Brazil's exports to the United States will be affected, according to estimates by the Brazilian Ministry of Trade.

The measure includes a long list of exemptions, including orange juice, civil aircraft, petroleum, vehicles and parts, fertilizers and energy products, while imposing heavy taxes on certain products, such as meat and coffee.

On Tuesday, a resolution published by Brazil's Government Gazette authorized the Foreign Ministry to activate the WTO's dispute settlement process.

The mechanism aims to ensure that countries comply with trade agreements and challenge measures deemed inconsistent.

