China files WTO complaint against Canada's steel import restrictions

Xinhua) 13:49, August 16, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Canada's import restrictions on steel and related products, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce has said.

Canada has blatantly ignored WTO regulations by imposing steel quota measures and discriminatory tariffs on goods containing "Chinese steel content" -- actions that constitute unilateralism and trade protectionism, according to the ministry.

It said that these measures not only violate China's legitimate rights and interests, but also disrupt the stability of global steel industrial and supply chains, and China has expressed its strong dissatisfaction with and resolute opposition to this conduct.

The ministry urged Canada to immediately rectify its erroneous practices, uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system, and foster sustained improvement in China-Canada economic and trade relations.

