China confirms entry ban on New Zealand lawmakers

(Xinhua) 09:51, June 05, 2026

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that an entry ban had been imposed on certain New Zealand lawmakers after they visited China's Taiwan region, an act that violates the one-China principle.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing. She added that anyone who crosses the red line on the Taiwan question must pay the price.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)