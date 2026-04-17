China has resolutely responded to close-in reconnaissance, harassment by New Zealand's patrol aircraft: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:57, April 17, 2026

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China has responded in a resolute manner to the close-in reconnaissance and harassment by a New Zealand Air Force anti-submarine patrol aircraft over the Yellow Sea and East China Sea, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks when answering a related query at a daily press briefing, adding China has lodged stern representation with New Zealand.

Guo noted that the aforementioned actions by New Zealand have undermined China's security interests, increased the risk of misunderstanding and miscalculation, and disrupted the order of civil aviation operations in the relevant airspace.

"China urges New Zealand to earnestly abide by international law and basic norms governing international relations, respect China's sovereignty and security concerns and work to uphold the safety and order of civil aviation," Guo added.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)