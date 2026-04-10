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New Zealand House of Representatives speaker to visit China
(Xinhua) 13:19, April 10, 2026
BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee Zhao Leji, Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Gerry Brownlee will lead a delegation to visit China from April 12 to 16.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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