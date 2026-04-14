China's top legislator holds talks with New Zealand House of Representatives speaker

Xinhua) 09:38, April 14, 2026

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Gerry Brownlee, speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji held talks with Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Gerry Brownlee in Beijing on Monday.

Noting that China-New Zealand relations have maintained a good momentum of development, Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China is willing to work with New Zealand to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and promote the development of the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership.

Zhao called on the two sides to deepen understanding and mutual trust, promote win-win results with a cooperative orientation, and respect each other's core interests and major concerns. China is willing to deepen cooperation with New Zealand in traditional fields like agriculture, forestry, mechanical and electrical products, and explore the strengthening of cooperation in emerging fields such as digital economy, green transformation and artificial intelligence, to create more growth points for cooperation that meet the development needs of the two countries, he added.

Zhao said the two sides should deepen friendly exchanges between the two peoples, especially the younger generation, and promote local exchanges. He also called on the two sides to strengthen communication and coordination under multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

China's NPC is ready to work with the New Zealand parliament to maintain multi-level and multi-field exchanges and provide legal guarantees for practical cooperation between the two countries, Zhao said.

Zhao introduced the outline of China's 15th Five-Year Plan and its Ecological and Environmental Code, and welcomed more New Zealand enterprises to expand in the Chinese market. China is willing to carry out experience exchange and practical cooperation with New Zealand in eco-environmental legislation, green and low-carbon development, and climate change response, he said.

Brownlee said New Zealand attaches great importance to developing cooperation with China, adding that New Zealand adheres to the one-China policy.

Noting that both countries are committed to making people's lives better, Brownlee said New Zealand is glad to see the tremendous achievements China has made in its development. The two countries have achieved fruitful cooperation in areas including economy and trade, new energy, education, youth and climate change, he added.

Brownlee said the New Zealand parliament is willing to enhance friendly exchanges with China's NPC, deepen communication in areas such as legislation, strengthen mutual understanding and people-to-people friendship, and make positive contributions to promoting practical cooperation between the two countries.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Gerry Brownlee, speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)