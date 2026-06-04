"Five Eyes Alliance" claiming China "spy threat" in itself ironic: FM spokesperson

(Xinhua) 16:54, June 04, 2026

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- As the world's largest intelligence cooperation alliance, the "Five Eyes Alliance" has long been conducting large scale systematic espionage activities around the world.

For such an organization to accuse China of being a "spy threat" is in itself ironic, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

Mao made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on a related query.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)