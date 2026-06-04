Home>>
"Five Eyes Alliance" claiming China "spy threat" in itself ironic: FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:54, June 04, 2026
BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- As the world's largest intelligence cooperation alliance, the "Five Eyes Alliance" has long been conducting large scale systematic espionage activities around the world.
For such an organization to accuse China of being a "spy threat" is in itself ironic, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.
Mao made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on a related query.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Giant pandas enjoy themselves at Wolong National Nature Reserve in China's Sichuan
- Ecology of Ulan Suhai Lake in China's Inner Mongolia improved
- Rice-aquaculture farming injects vitality into agriculture in NE China's Jilin
- 'Rooftop economy' breathes new life into Wuchang ancient town in C China's Hubei
Related Stories
- FM spokesperson refutes Five Eyes' reports against China
- Five Eyes Alliance repeats its old trick of scapegoating, subverting other countries' regimes
- Five Eyes Alliance countries use "white gloves" to engage in political infiltration
- Five Eyes Alliance countries lie through their teeth
- Five Eyes Alliance countries engage in cyber theft, attacks against rest of world
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.