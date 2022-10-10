Five Eyes Alliance countries use "white gloves" to engage in political infiltration

People's Daily Online) 17:37, October 10, 2022

Cartoon by Gou Ben

For a long time, the US, UK and other Five Eyes Alliance countries have engaged in political infiltration and subversion in other countries through various means, using non-governmental organizations (NGOs) as a concealed tool.

The National Endowment for Democracy (NED), for example, is a self-claimed NGO, but it actually takes orders from the US government, and constantly relies on funds from the White House and the US Congress. Under the pretext of democracy, it has led many NGOs in the world to export American values, conduct subversion, infiltration and sabotage and incite so-called "democratic movements." It is the US government's "foot soldier" and "white glove."

"A lot of what we do today was done covertly 25 years ago by the CIA," said Allen Weinstein, a founding member of NED.

