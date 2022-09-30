Home>>
Five Eyes Alliance countries lie through their teeth
By Chen Zi (People's Daily Online) 17:07, September 30, 2022
Cartoon by Ma Hongliang
For many years, the Five Eyes Alliance countries have been interfering in the internal affairs of other countries and doing everything they can to maintain their hegemony. They have concocted lies, led the public astray, spread fake news regardless of the facts and smeared others. They are the veritable alliance of rumormongers.
