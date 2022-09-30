Five Eyes Alliance countries lie through their teeth

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

For many years, the Five Eyes Alliance countries have been interfering in the internal affairs of other countries and doing everything they can to maintain their hegemony. They have concocted lies, led the public astray, spread fake news regardless of the facts and smeared others. They are the veritable alliance of rumormongers.

