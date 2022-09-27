Five Eyes Alliance countries engage in cyber theft, attacks against rest of world

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

The Five Eyes alliance countries have engaged in cyber theft and attacks on the rest of the world in the field of cyber security. Under the guise of "protecting national security," they have imposed groundless suppression and sanctions against high-tech companies of other countries and remotely stolen global internet data involving citizens' personal privacy as their sources of intelligence. The Five Eyes alliance countries are the enablers behind the scenes that threaten global cyber security.

