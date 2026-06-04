Multiple regions update gaokao security rules, smart glasses banned on penalty of cheating

By Du Qiongfang (Global Times) 16:51, June 04, 2026

With the 2026 national college entrance examinations (gaokao) approaching, examination authorities across multiple Chinese provinces have tightened security checks at exam sites. The enhnced measures aim to ensure that cheating devices cannot be brought into examination venues, used during exams, or employed to transmit information. Authorities have placed special emphasis on detecting smart glasses and other high-tech cheating devices, which are prohibited from exam rooms and will be treated as cheating if discovered.

According to the Ministry of Education (MOE), a total of 12.9 million candidates have registered for this year's gaokao, which will begin on June 7. In an announcement on Wednesday, the ministry and relevant government agencies said they have directed local authorities to enhance exam administration and candidate services, with the goal of ensuring a safe and orderly examination process.

Guangdong Province on Tuesday issued a notice, saying that gaokaocandidates wearing or carrying glasses must remove them during entrance security checks under video surveillance and place them on a desk for inspection by proctors, The Paper reported.

Education examinations authorities in Shanghai, Fujian and other regions have also issued notices for candidates, emphasizing that those wearing framed glasses must cooperate with proctors for inspection. Exam staff have also received training to identify new types of smart glasses, with particular attention paid to the size, shape and other characteristics of candidates' eyewear, according to The Paper.

Under China's measures for handling violations of national education examinations, any candidate found carrying a device capable of transmitting or receiving information is considered to have cheated, resulting in the cancellation of their scores for all subjects and stages of the examinations they have registered.

The MOE on Tuesday warned that bringing mobile phones, smartwatches, smart bands, smart glasses, or other devices into gaokaoexam rooms constitutes cheating, regardless of whether the devices are actually used.

North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward smart glasses. The local education examination authority has advised gaokaocandidates who rely on smart eyewear in daily life or for study to prepare suitable conventional prescription glasses before the exams, warning that smart glasses will not be permitted in exam venues and any resulting impact on exam performance will be the candidate's own responsibility, The Paper reported.

An official from the Examinations and Admissions Authority of Guizhou Province told the Global Times on Wednesday that the requirement permitting only ordinary optical glasses at examination sites comes directly from the MOE. Guizhou is implementing the policy through a combination of smart security gates and manual inspections in line with unified national regulations and requirements.

Recently, the Henan provincial education examinations authority issued pre-exam guidance and introduced a "silent entry" system for the gaokao, requiring candidates to pass smart security gates and metal detector checks without triggering alarms before entering exam zones and test rooms, Henan Fabu, the official WeChat account of the local government said on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)