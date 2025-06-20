AI-powered tools for college applications gain traction in China, sparking debate over reliability and impact

10:06, June 20, 2025 By Shen Sheng ( Global Times

As China's college entrance exam of 2025 comes to an end, AI tools for college applications are quickly gaining popularity. Chinese experts say these tools have a double-sided nature — while they help bridge information gaps and streamline decision-making, they also have limitations in accuracy and personalization.

Recently, various AI-powered tools for assisting with college application submissions have rapidly "gone live," attracting the attention of parents and students. Currently, these AI tools fall into two categories: Official assistance systems launched by the Ministry of Education and provincial governments and free open platforms like DeepSeek and Doubao, which can also provide preliminary advice and analysis. In addition, dozens of related apps are available on major software platforms, China Central Television (CCTV) reported Thursday.

"When using AI as a tool for filling out college applications, it's best to use official platforms. At the same time, try using multiple platforms to cross-check and verify the information," Cui Bing, director of the Admissions Management Division at the Admissions Office of North China University of Water Resources and Electric Power, told CCTV.

"If only we had AI tools back when I was applying for college," said a former examinee surnamed Liang in an interview with the Global Times on Thursday. She recalled how she used to feel lost with nothing but two thick booklets — the General College Entrance Exam Application Guide and the Enrollment Plan — in hand, and wished there had been someone with experience to point her in the right direction.

Du Yulin, a student from East China's Shandong Province, told the Global Times that she tried several types of AI tools, each with its own strengths. China's Smart Education enrollment system recently launched an AI assistant, which offers friendly dialogue and instantly provides school recommendations at different levels of admission difficulty based on inputted scores. It also includes interest assessments that suggest suitable majors based on personality traits. "The data seems reliable, and the service is completely free—great for initial planning," Du said.

Among third-party tools, Du said she uses DeepSeek most frequently. "Once I input my estimated score, it not only lists potential universities but also analyzes specific majors and predicts my chances of admission," Du noted. Another tool, Quark, is more streamlined. It generates application lists and even shows "opportunity probabilities," which makes comparing options easier. However, Du noted, "The data on these platforms isn't always accurate. You still need to verify and use it with discretion."

"I haven't tried any paid apps," Du added. "Traditional agencies take days to analyze everything, but AI tools like DeepSeek can generate 20 personalized plans in seconds and update them dynamically. It's definitely helpful."

Du acknowledged that during the intense senior year of high school, students often don't have time to focus on post-exam planning, so parents usually step in. "But even they may not have access to comprehensive information. If there's a way to reduce the information gap, we're open to trying it."

Teachers, Du noted, also caution students, noting that while it is fine to use AI to draft applications, check admission probabilities, and compare employment data by major, ultimately these major life decisions are up to them to make.

Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that AI-assisted application tools offer some value as references but must be used with a critical eye. Their main advantage lies in breaking information barriers, aggregating data about universities and majors, and generating comparison tables to support informed decision-making, which is especially beneficial for students in remote areas.

"But relying entirely on AI to choose your college path is inadvisable," said Wang. He pointed out that the data accuracy and timeliness of AI tools may not be sufficient, with different tools often offering conflicting suggestions. Moreover, AI cannot fully assess complex personal factors such as personality, interests, and career aspirations, making its recommendations less personalized.

Wang concluded that AI has a dual nature when it comes to college applications. While it can support human decision-making, it should never replace it. Students and parents must actively participate in making choices that best fit the individual student.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)