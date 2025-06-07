2025 college entrance exam kicks off nationwide

Xinhua) 10:57, June 07, 2025

Students walk into a national college entrance examination site in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2025.

This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, kicked off Saturday nationwide. A total of 13.35 million Chinese students are set to sit this year's exam. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

Students walk into a national college entrance examination site in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 7, 2025.

This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, kicked off Saturday nationwide. A total of 13.35 million Chinese students are set to sit this year's exam. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Kou Jie)