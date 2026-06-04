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U.S. should heed int'l call, end blockade against Cuba: Chinese spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:26, June 04, 2026
BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The United States should heed the call of the international community and immediately and fully end its blockade, sanctions, coercion, and pressure against Cuba, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Thursday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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