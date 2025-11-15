Chinese, Cuban representatives discuss joint efforts to build community of shared future

Xinhua) 15:50, November 15, 2025

HAVANA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from China and Cuba have recently held in-depth exchanges on jointly building a China-Cuba community with a shared future and other topics during a seminar in the Cuban capital.

Speaking at the Hongting Forum: Seminar in Havana on Wednesday, participants said the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) adopted recommendations for the formulation of the country's 15th Five-Year Plan, outlining a blueprint for China's development over the next five years and providing new opportunities for cooperation in jointly building a community of shared future between China and Cuba.

In his video speech, President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua said that the session illustrated to the world the grand vision of Chinese modernization and sent a strong signal of China's commitment to opening-up, cooperation and mutual benefit with the outside world.

Over the next five years, China will unswervingly expand high-level opening up, share development opportunities with other countries around the world, inject strong impetus into and provide strong certainty to the global economic recovery, Fu noted.

Hua Xin, Chinese ambassador to Cuba, said the session made strategic arrangements to promote major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.

As the world's largest developing country and an important member of the Global South, China will continue to hold high the banner of building a community with a shared future for humanity, he said.

Hua added that in 2022, the two countries' leaders reached an important consensus on jointly building a community with a shared future between China and Cuba, making Cuba the first country in the Western Hemisphere to do so.

In the future, China will continue to work with Cuba to promote the building of the community to a higher level and bring more benefits to the people of both countries, Hua said.

Alfonso Noya, president of the Cuban Institute of Information and Social Communication, said the session fully demonstrated that China's development over the next five years will focus on social stability and people's well-being, and will surely become a model of sustainable, high-quality development.

He also expressed the belief that Cuba and China, joining hands and working in unity and cooperation, will bolster the voices of the Global South and promote world peace, justice and development.

Jose Ramon Cabanas, director of Cuba's research center for international policy, said China's development achievements reflect scientific thinking and systematic planning, offering valuable insights for Cuba as it explores a development path suited to its national conditions.

The forum was jointly hosted by China's official Xinhua News Agency, the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, and the Cuban Institute of Information and Social Communication. Almost 100 guests from the political, governmental, academic and media sectors of both countries attended the event.

