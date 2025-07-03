China urges U.S. to lift sanctions against Cuba at once

Xinhua) 09:59, July 03, 2025

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday urged the United States to immediately lift sanctions against Cuba and remove Cuba from the list of "state sponsors of terrorism."

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on U.S. President Donald Trump signing a memorandum on Monday to toughen U.S. policy on Cuba.

Mao said over the past 60-plus years, the United States has imposed a brutal blockade and illegal sanctions on Cuba, seriously violating Cuba's right to subsistence and development, violating the basic norms governing international relations, and causing profound disasters to the Cuban people.

China firmly supports Cuba in following a development path that suits its national conditions and opposes the U.S. unilateral sanctions under the guise of so-called freedom and democracy, Mao said.

To lift sanctions against Cuba and remove it from the list of "state sponsors of terrorism" is also a common call from the international community, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)