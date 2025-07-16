China urges U.S. to lift blockade and sanctions against Cuba

Xinhua) 09:24, July 16, 2025

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the U.S. unilateral sanctions against Cuba and interference in Cuba's internal affairs under the guise of so-called "human rights", a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

China urges the United States to immediately lift its blockade and sanctions against Cuba, the spokesperson added.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a query about U.S. sanctions imposed on senior Cuban officials.

Lin said that the United States has imposed a comprehensive blockade and illegal sanctions on Cuba for over 60 years, inflicting profound suffering on the Cuban people. "Sanctions should be lifted immediately instead of being intensified."

Lin said that China firmly supports Cuba in taking a development path that suits its national conditions and firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its sovereignty and dignity.

"We urge the United States to immediately lift the blockade and sanctions against Cuba and remove it from the list of 'state sponsors of terrorism,'" he added.

"If the U.S. side truly cares about human rights, it should reflect on its own record of human rights violations in Guantanamo, Cuba and around the world over the years," he said.

